Operation Spring Cleanup: Law enforcement sweeps Luzerne County for alleged drug dealers

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Kingston Police Department officers and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force kicked off their Operation Spring Cleanup, a large-scale effort to get wanted drug dealers off the streets.

They say they are looking for over 30 known drug dealers in the county with active warrants, most of which resulted from drug purchases and investigations over the last year. As of mid-day Tuesday, 21 had been arrested.





Tuesday’s operations is a collaborative effort between the Kingston Police Department, Luzerne County Detectives, the Wilkes-Barre Anti-Crime Unit, the Lackawanna District Attorney’s Office and the Hazleton Narcotics Division. It kicked off at 8 a.m. at the Kingston Police Department where all defendants are brought back.