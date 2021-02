LEMON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters in Lemon Township are currently working on a structure fire.

Firefighters got called two a second alarm fire around 11 A.M. to 901 State Rte 92 North.

It is a working structure fire that has been going on for about two hours that is reported to have started from a gas dryer.

We will update with more information has the incident continues.