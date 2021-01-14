One taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 81

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 Thursday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 am on Interstate 81 southbound between the Business 6 exit and the Main Ave exit in Scranton.

Responders on scene told Eyewitness News that the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a rock. The male driver was able to extract himself from the car and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

One lane of the interstate was closed for roughly 30 minutes while crews were on scene.

The crash is being investigated by police.