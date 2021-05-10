One rescued, three taken to hospital after Exeter basement fire

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Three people were displaced and taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in the basement of a home in Exeter Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Grant Street just before 2:00 p.m.

According to the Exeter Hose Company #1, Exeter Borough police officer Jessica Bartalotta and Exeter firefighter Austin Nocera were able to rescue one victim who was trapped on the first floor.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. There is no word on the extent of injuries of those taken to the hospital.