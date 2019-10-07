One person killed, another critically injured in shooting near Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): One man was shot and killed, and another person was injured, in a shooting near Shippensburg University.

Police said it happened Sunday night around 8:00pm on High Street, about a half mile from campus.

An alert was sent-out to Shippensburg University students regarding the incident. The University’s Chief of Police is assisting with the investigation.

Authorities are not saying if the victims are students. No one is in custody at this time.