FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is injured after their car went off an embankment Saturday evening.

The crash occured shortly after 5:00 PM on Foster Avenue in Foster Township.

Police say the car hit the embankment and landed in the back yard of a residence on the other side.

Witnesses at the scene say the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not yet identified a cause for the crash.