One person dies during police pursuit in central Pennsylvania

MARION TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE 28/ WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — One person has died after police say they took off from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania Wednesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper attempted to pull a vehicle over in the area of mile marker 178 on Interstate 80 in Lamar Township, Clinton County just after 10:00 p.m. They say the driver failed to stop and fled at a “high rate of speed”.

The police report states that the vehicle left the roadway, hit a guiderail and rolled several times before coming to rest in the roadway near mile marker 165.7 in Marion Township, Centre County.

The driver was found outside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identity has not been released.