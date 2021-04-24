One person dead in early morning crash

BUCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is now dead after a head-on crash in Luzerne County.

According to Shades Creek Fire Chief Frank Litchman, the accident happened around 3:30 a.m this morning on Route 115 in Buck Township.





Officials said one person has died due to ejection from a vehicle.

In addition, two people were entrapped causing serious injury, they were later taken to Geisinger Trauma Center.

That section of Route 115 was closed off this morning but has since reopened.

State Police told Eyewitness News that speed was most likely the cause of the accident.