One man still wanted after Scranton shootout

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man suspected to have been involved in a Friday night shooting is still wanted by Scranton police while the man he is believed to have shot remains hospitalized.

According to a police affidavit, officials were called to the 600 block of Prospect Avenue on a report about shots fired. When they arrived, witnesses relayed that a man, later identified as Zirek Thompson shot another man in the area. Security camera footage captured the incident.

Officials were later notified that Linroy Linton arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. He was identified as the man shot by Thompson and had pointed his own handgun at him during the incident.

Thompson is now facing felony aggravated assault and other related charges. Linton is also facing similar charges.