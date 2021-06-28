One man killed in Briar Creek Township crash

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Foundryville Road in Briar Creek Township is shut down while crews clean up a truck crash that killed one man and brought down utility lines.

Briar Creek Township Police Chief Tom Frace tells Eyewitness News the call came in around 8:15 a.m. He confirmed one man was killed in the crash.

The man’s dog was taken to the Bloomsburg Veterinary Hospital.

PPL is cutting off power to downed lines so crews can access the truck. The crash is now under investigation.