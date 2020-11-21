One man injured after a road rage shooting in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hazleton Police Department is currently investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred Friday evening.

At approximately 11:40 P.M. the Hazleton Police were dispatched to the area of West Broad Street and State Route 924 after a caller reported hearing several gunshots.

According to the Hazleton Police Department around this time police also responded to a report at the Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton of a male with a gunshot wound in the emergency room.

Once arriving at the hospital, officers determined the victim was the front passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a road rage incident at SR 924 and W. Broad Street.

Officers arrived to the W. Broad Street were evidence of a shooting was located by officials.

Witnesses at the site where the incident occurred stated the victim was in a vehicle approaching the intersection on SR 924 near W. Broad St. when a second vehicle, stopped in the traveling lane in front of the victim’s vehicle.

According to the witnesses, a verbal dispute then started when the victim exited their vehicle and approached the front passenger window of the second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle displayed a firearm and started shooting at the victim.

The victim was struck twice, once in the abdomen and once in the hand. The victim was later flown to Leigh Valley Cedar Crest.

The driver of the second vehicle was described as a Hispanic male approximately within the ages of 25-30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton Police Department at 570-459-4940.