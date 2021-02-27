One man dead after shooting in Clinton County

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting Friday left one man dead.

According to Troop F Criminal Investigation Unit, it happened around 8:30 P.M. on Brewery Hill Road in Woodward Township.

The victim 21-year-old Jakob Haines of Beech Creek died from a single gunshot wound.

The suspect is in custody and will be held in the Clinton County correctional facility until his arraignment.

He is being charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released at this time. This an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest information as it continues.