One man dead after a car crash on I-80

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead after losing control of his vehicle, Friday evening in Clinton County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Gentles, 59 years old, was traveling westbound on Interstate-80 around 11:59 p.m when he lost control of his vehicle.

Officials state, for unknown reasons, Gentles slid across the left lane and struck a rock wall of the side of the roadway.

He was wearing his seatbelt and airbags were deployed.

Gentles was pronounced dead on the scene by the Clinton County Coroner.