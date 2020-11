HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One juvenile male is in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Hazleton Police Department, the unnamed male was on the 500 block of West Maple Street when an unknown assailant fired into the vehicle he was in.

The victim was taken to a trauma center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hazleton Police at 570-459-4940 .