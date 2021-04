HEGINS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews are working to extinguish a house fire in Schuylkill County.

The fire happened in Hegins Township. Crews were called to the home around 3:00 Friday morning.

Eyewitness News is told the resident of the home was able to evacuate.

One person was reported to have been taken to the hospital for injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.