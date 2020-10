BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Around 10:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Route 115 in Bear Creek Township for a vehicle rollover. The car rolled over into the woods.





According to police, there is no word yet on why the car rolled over, but a female was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The road was temporarily down to one lane but is now back open.