One dead, three injured after crash in Schuylkill County

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One teen is dead and three others are injured after a crash that occurred in Schuylkill County.

The crash occurred on Ann Street in Norwegian Township on Thursday night.

According to a release from State Police, the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking a guide-rail, flipped over, then hit a utility pole.

The front passenger was declared dead at the scene and the driver and two passengers in the back seat were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

