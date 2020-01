WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead after a single-car crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 2:30 AM on State Route 183 in Wayne Township on Sunday.

The victim was traveling north when his vehicle hit a patch of ice and lost control of his vehicle, hit a drainage culvert, and flipped over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim, pending next of kin notification.