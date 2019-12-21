One dead in Pike County crash

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One woman is dead after a crash in Pike County Friday night.

According to a report by police, the crash happened on Milford Road in Delaware Township just after 11 PM on Friday night.

Police state that Amanda Thoenig, 21, of Hawley, struck a tree while driving on Milford Road. She lost control of the vehicle and struck a second tree after her vehicle flipped.

Thoenig was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

Two other occupants were also taken to the hospital for possible injuries.