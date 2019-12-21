One dead in Pike County crash

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One woman is dead after a crash in Pike County Friday night.

According to a report by police, the crash happened on Milford Road in Delaware Township just after 11 PM on Friday night.

Police state that Amanda Thoenig, 21, of Hawley, struck a tree while driving on Milford Road. She lost control of the vehicle and struck a second tree after her vehicle flipped.

Thoenig was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

Two other occupants were also taken to the hospital for possible injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos