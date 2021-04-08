One dead in Luzerne County crash

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is dead after a crash that occurred in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Shickshinny, the crash occurred on Thursday around 6:40 am on Route 239 by Pond Hill Mountain Road in Conyngham Township.

Two people occupied the vehicle when the crash occurred, one was ejected then later pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant was uninjured.

The vehicle was believed to be traveling north when the crash happened.

Route 239 is closed between Pond Hill Mountain Road and Mocanaqua while crews work the scene.