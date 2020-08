SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A late-night fire claimed the life of a Scranton woman on Friday.

A release from the Lackawanna County Coroner states that the fire broke out around 10:40 PM Friday night on the 1600 block of Mulberry Street.

The coroner says a 76-year-old woman died in the fire. Her name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.