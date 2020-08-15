One dead in Friday night Pike County crash

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead after a head-on crash Friday night in Pike County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred on long ridge road just after 10 o’clock in Lackawaxen Township.

They say 48-year-old Lee Holbert was driving southbound when he drove left of center and crashed into another car driven by 51-year-old John Lubey from Hawley.

Holbert was pronounced dead on scene, Lubey had suspected injuries but refused treatment.

Police say Holbert was not wearing a seat belt.