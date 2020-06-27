One dead in firework incident in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is dead after an incident involving fireworks in Lackawanna County.

Police confirm that a call came in around 1:45 PM on Saturday when first responders were dispatched to the area of Cedar Ave and Walsh Street in Scranton for an injury from fireworks.

Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano confirmed that one male died as a result of the incident. That individual’s name and other circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.

