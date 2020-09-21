One dead, four others hurt in Struthers shooting

The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him

STRUTHERS, OHIO (WKBN) – According to Struthers police, one person is dead and four others have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the city early Monday morning. One of the victims is in critical condition.

The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him.

The deceased victim was a four-year-old.

The shooting happened at 111 Perry St. around 2 a.m.

Struthers police have not given a description of the suspect yet, other than that he’s a man.

Officers say nothing was stolen so they don’t think it was a robbery attempt, but they are still investigating.

The Youngstown Police Department is helping with the case.