One dead another injured after ATV crashed through ice in Jenkins Township

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an ATV crashed through the ice Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Mill Creek reservoir around 1:40 PM.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that the crash occurred when an ATV was driven on the ice on the reservoir and crashed through it.

The victim was able to be pulled from the water where CPR was performed but he had been under for too long.

A second victim had gone under the ice as well but managed to swim ashore, that person was taken to the hospital.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.