JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One person is dead after an incident with a jet ski Thursday.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 19 year old Lorena Lauer was jet skiing when she reportedly fell off the machine and became submerged in the water.

This death is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

WBRE/WYOU will have more information as it becomes available.