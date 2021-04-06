ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lackawanna County coroner has announced 56-year-old Gary Fenton of Tunkhannock, who was struck by an SUV while riding a motorcycle on Route 307 Monday afternoon and was fatally wounded, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Three people were taken to the hospital from the crash in total, two of them on the motorcycle including Fenton and one person in the SUV. There is no word on the others who were hospitalized.
State police are investigating.
- Family sues after man dies during taco eating contest at minor league ballpark
- Lackawanna River Heritage Trail expanding
- First workout of the season at PNC Field, the Yankees’ alternate site
- One dead after motorcycle crash in Roaring Brook Township
- Newsfeed Now: Ark. governor vetoes transgender health care bill; Man to run marathons in 1 month to raise autism awareness