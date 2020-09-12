One in custody after fatal shooting in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

According to Pittston City Police, officers were dispatched to Parsonage Street around 2 AM Saturday morning for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, police found Joey Graves in the road saying “I shot him, I think he is dead, please don’t kill me.” Police arrested Graves without incident.

Upon investigating the scene, police discovered the body of a male laying outside of a residence.

Interviews were conducted at Pittston Police Department with Graves and Samantha Smart, who lived at the residence the incident took place.

An affidavit of those interviews suggests that Smart arrived at her home, followed by the victim in another vehicle. Bags with supplies were being offloaded from the victim’s car when Graves pulled a rifle on the victim and shot him 3-4 times. Graves stated he was angry that the victim was at the residence.

The Luzerne County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Graves faces charges of homicide as well as a firearm possession violation.