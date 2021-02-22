One dead after crash in Bradford County

WARREN TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead after a crash that occurred in Bradford County.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, 56-year-old Earl Wendela, was driving on Cadis Road, Warren Township, around 3:30 Friday morning when he swerved across the road and into a tree on the opposite side. His vehicle then went down an embankment and hit a ditch.

Wendela was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bradford County Coroner.

Police are investigating the crash.

