One dead after accidental crash in Drums

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Butler Township Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Drums Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of St. Johns Road for a single motor vehicle crash around 1:50 AM.

According to authorities the driver of the vehicle was entrapped and extricated by fire personnel.

The Luzerne County Deputy Coroner, Jeffery Stock, was called and pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

A female passenger was uninjured.

The Butler Township Police are currently investigating the accident. Assisting at the scene was Valley Regional Fire and EMS.