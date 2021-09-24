Oil streak leads police to 4 men suspected of causing $19K worth of damage to Greenfield Township country club

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A country club in Greenfield Township sustained a considerable amount of damage after police say four men stole a golf cart and vandalized the club’s property.

Police say they were called to the Elkview Country Club on the morning of August 23 after a maintenance worker noticed damage to the green, fairway, and a stolen golf cart.

While the maintenance man tallied up the damage done to and around the golf course police say they followed an oil streak from the damaged golf cart which led them to a house in the 100 block of Shadyside Drive, which is just across from the club.

At the house, police say they spoke to Dalton Lacoe, who admitted that he, his brother, and their friends had “made a mistake” and “wanted to come clean about it”, according to court documents.

Authorities say that Dalton told officers that he, Bodie Lacoe 18, Patrick Stoughton 25, and Oliver Egan had gotten drunk the night of the incident and then stole the golf cart and proceeded to do “stupid things” at the country club.

The 4 men have been charged. Damages at Elkview Country Club have been estimated at $18,847.

The men are all charged with theft, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property. There is a warrant out for the arrest of Oliver Egan.