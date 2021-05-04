WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials from the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department along with the Wilkes-Barre City Police are responding to a capsized boat on the Susquehanna River in the area of the Market Street Bridge.
The fire department’s search boat was taken out on the water just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
Officers were seen surveying the river banks with a flashlight.
Details are sparse and officials are not sure if anyone was on board the boat when it overturned.
An Eyewitness News crew is on scene. We will update with more information when it becomes available.
- Officials respond to overturned boat near Market Street Bridge
- Cracking a cold case: A girl named Evelyn
- Tijuana official scoffs at steady wave of migrant expulsions and deportations from California
- House committee investigates ‘broken system’ for patients on organ transplant waitlist
- Police: Gun pulled in escalated road rage incident