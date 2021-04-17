Officials: Local Little League signups dwindling

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A local Little League organization is on the verge of being sidelined after not receiving many signups for this upcoming season.

From cheering them on, to watching them out on the field, and even celebrating their accomplishments, Little Leaguers mean the world to northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Not to mention the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

“It’s crazy. I never thought we would do this. I’ve been watching it since I was six and seven years old. Every time it would come on, my family would watch it. It’s just unbelievable,” said Derek DeLatte, Louisiana Shortstop.

But nowadays this field of dreams is becoming a lot more quiet.

“It’s dwindling. Over the past five to six years, you continue to see the numbers decrease,” said Rob Miller, Vice President, Hazleton Little League.

He blames that decline on 21st century distractions and fears the pandemic is only making matters worse.

“What we want to try to do is get the kids out there, get them out on the field, get them interacting. I know it was a struggle with COVID, but I wanted to see that change,” said Miller.

He says pandemic or not, it’s time to come off the sidelines and step up to the plate.

“I know there are fears from COVID, I understand that. But we’re going to be safe. It’s time to get out and play some ball,” said Miller.

There is still time to sign up for Hazleton Little League. Signups are being held on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Correale Stadium.