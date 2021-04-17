Officials: Little League signups dwindling

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Little League hits home here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. But the number of players is dwindling after the hit the pandemic delivered to sports.

What was once a packed stadium seems like a Field of Dreams nowadays.

South Williamsport is home to the Little League World Series which was canceled last season due to COVID-19.

Now, leagues across the region are gearing up to get back on the diamond. But the Vice President of Hazleton Little League says there’s just one problem, not many kids are signing up.

“It’s dwindling. Over the past 5 to 6 years, you continue to see the numbers decrease. What we want to try to do is get the kids out there, get them out on the field, get them interacting. I know it was a struggle with COVID, but I want to see that change,” said Rob Miller, Vice President of Hazleton Little League.

