Officials explain mail-in voting process ahead of 2020 election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — This year, voters have several options in the way they can cast their vote and in the way they deliver their mail-in ballots.

State and local officials say the process can be a bit confusing but they’re shining the spotlight on the most common concerns being expressed by voters in our region.

October 19 is the last day to register to vote in November’s general election but it’s only the first of several important dates to remember, all of which are fast approaching.

“Last day to apply for a mail in ballot is October 27th,” Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri said. “We are asking people to do that much much earlier than October 27. October 27 may not give you enough time to apply for the ballot, fill it out and mail it back to the election bureau.”

State and local officials say there is some confusion about how to mail in ballots. Pedri says there are several steps, all of which need to be followed.

“You have to put it in an official election ballot this envelop that comes with the mail,” Pedri said while demonstrating the process to Eyewitness News. “It has to go in here by law if not in the official election ballot it will not be counted. Next step, put ballot in the secrecy envelop then take that envelop put into mail and you voted.”

Mail-ballots must be post marked by election day. You can also vote by mail inside the election office.

For more information about voting, including locations of local offices, click here.