Officers seize crystal meth worth an estimated $6 million from Luzerne County home

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officers say they have seized hundreds of pounds of crystal methamphetamine worth millions of dollars from a home in Nescopeck.

Officers were originally dispatched to a residence at 55 Zajac Lane on August 22 for a drug overdose. They attempted to revive the 29-year-old male later identified as Dustin Traugh but were unable to do so.

While in the home, police say they saw what appeared to be illegal drugs and paraphernalia, prompting them to apply for a warrant. When they executed the warrant, officers found what they say was duffel bag containing approximately 44 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.





Two more search warrants were served on the vehicles at the residence. Inside, police say they discovered several more duffel bags and suitcases containing approximately 173 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

The total 217 pounds of drugs have an estimated street value of $6 million.

Travis Longenberger, a 25-year-old man from Berwick was charged in the investigation. He is currently at the Columbia County Prison.

The investigation is continuing with the South Centre Township Police and Columbia County Drug Task Force being assisted by the FBI. The FBI and DEA have taken possession of the methamphetamine.