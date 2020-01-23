Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Officer-involved shooting in Luzerne County

Top News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): One person is in the hospital after an officer-invovled shooting in Kingston.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue this morning for reports of a man acting strange.

When paramedics arrived, he allegedly took a gun out of his waistband. Officers fired a single gunshot at the man, but missed him. The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Police said the gun the suspect had turned out to be a B-B gun. The Kingston Police Chief tells Eyewitness News the officer who fired the gunshot at the suspect made the right decision.

No officers were injured in the incident. Charges are pending against the suspect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos