Officer-involved shooting in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): One person is in the hospital after an officer-invovled shooting in Kingston.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue this morning for reports of a man acting strange.



When paramedics arrived, he allegedly took a gun out of his waistband. Officers fired a single gunshot at the man, but missed him. The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital for an evaluation.



Police said the gun the suspect had turned out to be a B-B gun. The Kingston Police Chief tells Eyewitness News the officer who fired the gunshot at the suspect made the right decision.

No officers were injured in the incident. Charges are pending against the suspect.