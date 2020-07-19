NYC man drowns at Delaware Water Gap

BUSHKILL, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 51-year-old New York City man is dead after drowning at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

According to a release from the National Park Service, officials received multiple reports about a person in distress in the Delaware River near Tocks Island. The island is about 6 miles upstream of the Delaware Water Gap and Interstate 80 toll bridge.

Officials say the victim was with a group of people tubing on the river when he became separated from the group, fell into the water and ultimately drowned. People in his group and other witnesses brought him to shore and performed CPR when rangers arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. His name has not yet been released.