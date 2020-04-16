Nurses hold “Day of Action” in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACAKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Local members of a nationwide nurses union took a moment away from work to participate in a day of action.

They want the public to know how important it is for them to have the protective equipment they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of local nurses, standing outside their hospital, to express the challenges they say they are facing in their fight against COVID-19.

Nurses with the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals at Geisinger Community Medical Center joined caregivers across Pennsylvania, and the country, in a national “Day of Action”.

These healthcare professionals say they are struggling daily during the covid-19 crisis with the thought of contracting the disease— despite what unit they work in.

“We also need the federal production to get the masks where they need to be”

Roben Schwartz, President of Nurses at Geisinger CMC, tells Eyewitness News normal practices within Geisinger CMC require nurses to change their gown, mask, and gloves, every time they leave a room

“And when you enter another room you put everything completely on new— but that’s not happening because of the small amount of the equipment that we have”

Registered nurse Jennifer Huber says she is reusing n-95 masks between patients

“Now we’re required to put it in a brown paper bag and store it”

Geisigner CMCresponded to their statements Wednesday saying:

“N95 masks are critical resources in helping our employees stay safe while caring for members of our community who are battling COVID-19. To help make these specialized masks available to staff who need them most, we utilize a reprocessing process grounded in research from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This process has been in place since late March, and we are engaging in ongoing discussions with our staff, labor unions and any additional interested parties.”

These local nurses say they want to see federally mandated production of n-95 masks.

“We hope that there will be a large number of equipment coming to the hospital but we’re not sure at this time,” Schwartz said.

So for now they ask pennsylvanians to stay home.

The coronavirus task force announced during today’s briefing — in total– the federal government developed and delivered 39- point 4- million “n-95” masks.