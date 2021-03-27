North Schuylkill High School prepares for musical during a pandemic

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – This school year has certainly been unprecedented in many facets. From the classrooms to the stage how does a high school put on a musical in a year where half of the learning is happening from home and the leads are encouraged to stay so far apart?

Director of North Schuylkill’s High School rendition of Mary Poppins, Brandi Kline, says it wasn’t easy. She credits the students with adhering to Covid-19 mitigation efforts and commitment to the craft.

Fundraising was also an issue, but a community effort between local businesses, parents, and benefactors means the show goes on, virtually.

It also means a bit less of a disappointment for seniors who plan to keep entertaining under the lights amid the pandemic and beyond.

“This year seniors, I feel like we started with a little bit of apprehension like is this really going to happen is just going to get taken away from us. And as we kept getting closer and getting closer, the excitement just was explosive and every single day we come to rehearse and we like made it through another one,” stated Kline.

The show, like so many things over the last year and change, is a bit different. It was actually recorded last week and the set has already been stricken, but buying a ticket gives you access to the live online streaming.

The thespians will be wearing nude-colored masks, but kline says that doesn’t affect the sound quality.

You will be free to sing along to supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from the comfort of home. There are two more showings tonight at 7 P.M and tomorrow at 2 P.M. If you are interested in attending the show click here to buy your tickets.

Kevin Hayes 28/22 Eyewitness News











