North Schuylkill High School on lockdown as police respond to barricade situation

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) North Schuylkill High School is currently on lockdown as police respond to an incident in the area.

Officials blocked the road between the intersections of Fountain Street and Malones and Fountain and Broad Street on Route 61 in Ashland.

North Schuylkill High School is on lockdown because it is in the middle and there were students practicing.

The North Schuylkill School District posted online that the students are safe inside the building.

State police and local responders are on the scene.

Eyewitness News talked to a man who was waiting to pick up his step son from the school.

“Sends kind of chills. You know, kind of scary. Because you hope something like that is never going to happen. Luckily from what I hear it’s not at the school but still, kids are not allowed to leave. It’s got to be a scary situation. I know it is for me,” said Jim hall, the step-parent of a student.

This is a developing situation and Eyewitness News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available