ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A member of the North Schuylkill football team is in the hospital with serious injuries sustained during a football game Friday night.

Jaden Lieby, the quarterback for the North Schuylkill Spartans, was injured during a play in Friday night’s game against Pottsville.

He has been transported to a hospital in Allentown where he reported as being in critical condition.