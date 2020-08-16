North Branch Land Trust holds drive-thru dinner fundraiser

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — North Branch Land Trust, a land preservation group held a tasty fundraiser in Luzerne County.

The trust held its first drive-thru dinner at the Westmoreland Club. They say the event helped raise awareness and fund for land conservation in out region with all donations staying local.

“We’re having our 21st annual dinner,” Paul Lumia , North Branch Land Trust Executive Director said. “Unfortunately with Covid and all the events in the world going on, the committee had to pivot this year and do a drive-thru dinner.:

North Branch Land Trust also held an online auction that began on Thursday and ended Saturday night.