Non-profits awarded nearly $150,000

(WBRE/WYOU) — The 16th annual Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser has concluded at Mount Airy Resort and Casino.

Eyewitness News Morning anchor Brianna Strunk emceed the event which has raised more than $2.6 million to help five local non-profits. Those non-profits include the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Family Promise, Pennsylvania Elks Home Service Program, Integra Home Counseling, and Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network.

Thursday night, each of those organizations received their donations. All five organizations combined received nearly $150,000.

