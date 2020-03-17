Non-essential businesses to shut down across the state

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday ordered nonessential Pennsylvania businesses to shut down to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Wolf said he expects the closures beginning Tuesday to last at least two weeks, but “we will be constantly reevaluating.”

Essential businesses such as grocery stores and medical facilities will remain open, and trash collection and other important services will continue.

Liquor stores will begin to close, though beer and wine can still be purchased at licensed grocery stores, and restaurants can still operate carry-out and delivery services.

“For example, if you need to go to the pharmacy, go to the pharmacy,” Wolf said. “But don’t stop at several other stores or places on the way in and make contact with a dozen other people.”

In a letter to business owners, Dr. Rachel Levine defined non-essential businesses as: community and rec-centers, gyms (including ones offering group fitness classes like yoga and spin); hair and nail salons, spas, casinos, concert venues, theaters, bars, sports facilities, golf courses, and retail facilities except for pharmacies or medical facilities that have a retail component.

Gov. Wolf says there is no reason to panic, but the virus should be taken seriously, which means making as few contacts as possible.