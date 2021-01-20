No one injured after Benton Township house fire

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Lackawanna County Wednesday night.

The Benton Fire Department responded to numerous calls about a structure fire. When they arrived they say the whole house was already engulfed in flames.

The chief tells Eyewitness News there were two people and two dogs home at the time, but they were able to get out of the home. Crews from Huntington Mills and Fairmount Township were called in to assist with water.

“Two of our departments didn’t get tankers out so we had to rely on just two tankers to begin with. We had to wait for water, but there was nothing to save anyway,” Benton Fire Chief Edward Musser said.

Chief Musser says, thankfully nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is pending an investigation.