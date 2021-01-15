No criminal wrongdoing found in Luzerne County ballot investigation

A Luzerne County worker canvases ballots that arrived after closing of voting until Friday at 5 p.m. and postmarked by Nov. 3rd as vote counting in the general election continues, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — No criminal wrongdoing has been found in the investigation surrounding nine ballots that were found discarded by a temporary Luzerne County Elections Bureau employee, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

“After a thorough investigation conducted by the FBI and prosecutors from my office, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove criminal intent on the part of the person who discarded the ballots,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler. “Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed and the matter is closed.”

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, the investigation revealed that nine completed general election military ballots had been received and discarded by a former employee of the elections bureau. They were found and retrieved from a dumpster.