Nine local counties to begin reopening May 8th

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement of two dozen counties ready to transition to the yellow phase has offered a glimmer of hope to residents of Pennsylvania. While much of northeastern Pennsylvania will remain in the red phase for now, central Pennsylvania is preparing to lighten restrictions.

24 counties, nine of which are in our region, will begin to see the rewards of social distancing and the prior stay at home order. Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder will all hit the yellow phase at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 8th.

“We selected these counties in part because they had low per-capita case counts. They were selected in part because we feel we’re ready when it comes to activities like contact tracing and testing. They were selected, in-part, because a variety of other factors, identified by our epidemiologists and experts, such as population density,” Wolf said in a press conference.

In this yellow phase, retailers will be able to open under strict social distancing guidelines. Hair and nail salons, message parlors and indoor recreation remain closed. While there’s a lightening on restrictions, gatherings of people are still limited.

With some counties being able to loosen the reins and others still on lockdown, an important note is that these designations are by no means set in stone. Keeping under 50 new cases per 100,000 in population over a two week period will still be monitored and if that number goes above, it’s right back to red.

Governor Wolf is imploring residents in all counties to stay the course and keep up the social distancing as well as sanitization practices.

