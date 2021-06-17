Nexstar celebrates 25 years, encourages community service with ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Eyewitness News staff is out in full force volunteering at several locations across the region for Nexstar Media Group Inc. “Founder’s Day of Caring”.





For 25 years, the company has been has participated in the event which encourages volunteering and community service.

At Saint Vicent de Paul’s soup kitchen in Wilkes-Barre, the staff helped prepare meals that will be distributed to those in need.

A few miles away at the Child Development Center in Hanover Township, our crews were sprucing up windows with artwork.









We also visited the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Jenkins Township where volunteers packed boxes to be distributed to those in need of food.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest local television group in the nation. WYOU-TV was the first station bought by founder and CEO Perry Sook back in 1996.