PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A newly formed joint task force in our area is getting illegal drugs off the streets.

Over the course of four hours, on Saturday Pittston City and Pittston’s Township police departments made 8 criminal arrests.



City of Pittston Police Department

They took multiple drugs off the street including methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills.

Officials say they will continue to conduct these operations to make the greater Pittston area safer.